Jacob Greaves wants Hull City to tighten up on details after 4-2 win at Rotherham United

The Tigers produced some wonderful football in a 4-2 win over Rotherham United but should have won by more.

"The second half was probably the best we've played as a team," said Greaves. "I felt like we controlled the game from the get-go.

"I feel like we could have scored six. I said to Regan (Slater) he needs to score, Doc (Greg Docherty) went through a couple of times and he should have scored as well. I feel I can say that now!”

RELIEF: Hull City's Jacob Greaves scored his first senior goal

Another fault he found was Hull's habit of letting teams back into games. Greaves scored at a 45th-minute corner yet still the sides were level at half-time thanks to Dan Barlaser.

"The boys are irate we conceded in such a poor manner,” admitted Greaves. "Every time we've scored first, I feel like we've conceded straight after.

"I saw two minutes go up and they scored with the last kick of the half, really. We need to manage the game better, even if we're just lashing it up the pitch."

Of his goal he said: "Thank God for that! It was just nice to score the first goal in the game."

Manager Matt Taylor was very honest about Rotherham being "second best" although he did add "full credit to the opposition, they've turned us into that."

Ollie Rathbone came off at half-time with a tendon problem and Ben Wiles a groin niggle. Taylor put both down to the amount of football they have played.