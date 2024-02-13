Jaden Philogene's 'goal' what fans pay money for, says Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

The winger turned the result of the game when he got to the byline in the 71st minute, turned Ollie Rathbone inside out and fired a "rabona" towards the far corner. Rotherham United defender Humphreys got the last touch and the goal was officially debited against him, but it was extremely harsh on Philogene.

"We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the Football Association for the outrageous piece of skill," commented coach Rosenior.

"He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it's his goal. I said to him that at least it's an assist.

"That is Jaden's goal, it's what we pay money to watch football for.

"Ridiculous, it's ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.

"It is not just his goal or the showreel moments, it is his energy levels for the team, he has a real belief, he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game.

"We have to get him off the training pitch because he wants to do extra."

DELIGHTED: Liam Rosenior was pleased with how Hull City mixed skill with steel

The game had largely been one way once Hull found their feet with Christ Tiehi giving bottom-of-the-table Rotherham a fourth-minute lead and the Millers inevitably trying to defend it.

But Philogene's goal was quickly followed by a winner for Noah Ohio, who scored his first goal for the Tigers.

It takes more than just skill to beat a Rotherham side more obdurate, particularly at home, than their league position would suggest.

"That's the most pleasing aspect of today," said Rosenior.

"You can have a difficult game on Saturday, try and bounce back on Tuesday and it's an unfortunate deflection (for Tiehi's goal), Ryan (Allsop) can't get there.