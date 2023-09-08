SWINDON Town forward Jake Young - on a season-long loan from Bradford City - has been named as League Two's player of the month for August.

Young has been rewarded for an outstanding haul of seven goals in four league games - including four in just 24 minutes in a 6-0 win against Crawley. He has also provided three assists.

The exploits of the former Forest Green striker have resulted in a certain amount of foreboding among City followers, given some early-season issues in the forward department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season's League Two top-scorer in Andy Cook is currently out with a side issue, while Tyler Smith is doubtful for Saturday's televised home game with Grimsby Town after pulling up in training.

Swindon Town striker Jake Young - on loan from Bradford City - pictured with his Sky Bet League Two player-of-the-month award for August. Picture courtesy of the EFL.

Cook picked up his injury in the home game with Crewe Alexandra on August 26 and while it was initially expected that he would be out for two to three weeks, his absence is likely to be longer.

Bantams chief Mark Hughes said: “The specialist doesn’t think it needs surgery, which was a big worry for everybody and obviously Andy himself.

"That’s a good thing, but he still needs a number of weeks to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But sometimes specialists and consultants err on the side of safety and pick out a random number. Given how Andy is feeling, he will be back sooner rather than later."

On Smith, Hughes added: "We’ll give him as long as he needs, but at the moment he’s a doubt.

"Losing Tyler would be a blow but we’ve got options. We can look at different things.

"We probably haven’t got a real focal point like Cooky or Vadaine (Oliver). We’ll have to approach our forward play in a different way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking recently, Hughes remained non-committal as to whether City would take advantage of a recall clause on Young that could potentially be activated in January

He commented: "We'll see. It's about circumstances. We don't say yes, we don't say no.