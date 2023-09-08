All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Jake Young wins League Two player of the month award - as Bradford City suffer another potential striker blow

SWINDON Town forward Jake Young - on a season-long loan from Bradford City - has been named as League Two's player of the month for August.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Young has been rewarded for an outstanding haul of seven goals in four league games - including four in just 24 minutes in a 6-0 win against Crawley. He has also provided three assists.

The exploits of the former Forest Green striker have resulted in a certain amount of foreboding among City followers, given some early-season issues in the forward department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last season's League Two top-scorer in Andy Cook is currently out with a side issue, while Tyler Smith is doubtful for Saturday's televised home game with Grimsby Town after pulling up in training.

Most Popular
Swindon Town striker Jake Young - on loan from Bradford City - pictured with his Sky Bet League Two player-of-the-month award for August. Picture courtesy of the EFL.Swindon Town striker Jake Young - on loan from Bradford City - pictured with his Sky Bet League Two player-of-the-month award for August. Picture courtesy of the EFL.
Swindon Town striker Jake Young - on loan from Bradford City - pictured with his Sky Bet League Two player-of-the-month award for August. Picture courtesy of the EFL.

Cook picked up his injury in the home game with Crewe Alexandra on August 26 and while it was initially expected that he would be out for two to three weeks, his absence is likely to be longer.

Bantams chief Mark Hughes said: “The specialist doesn’t think it needs surgery, which was a big worry for everybody and obviously Andy himself.

"That’s a good thing, but he still needs a number of weeks to come back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But sometimes specialists and consultants err on the side of safety and pick out a random number. Given how Andy is feeling, he will be back sooner rather than later."

On Smith, Hughes added: "We’ll give him as long as he needs, but at the moment he’s a doubt.

"Losing Tyler would be a blow but we’ve got options. We can look at different things.

"We probably haven’t got a real focal point like Cooky or Vadaine (Oliver). We’ll have to approach our forward play in a different way."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking recently, Hughes remained non-committal as to whether City would take advantage of a recall clause on Young that could potentially be activated in January

He commented: "We'll see. It's about circumstances. We don't say yes, we don't say no.

"We gave him the opportunity to go out (on loan) if the right club came in, and it looks like that's happened. He's enjoying that, and he's getting game-time, which was the idea."

Related topics:Andy CookLeague TwoCrawley