James Maxwell puts Doncaster Rovers on doorstep of the League Two play-offs

A FIRST-HALF strike from James Maxwell proved the difference as Doncaster Rovers claimed a nervy victory against Barrow.

Rovers eased to a third straight League Two victory, but they were forced to defend stoutly in the second period as the Bluebirds pushed hard for an equaliser.

Rovers created the first opening when Tommy Rowe found a bit of space before firing over from just outside the box.

The hosts broke the deadlock after 18 minutes.

Three in a row for Danny Schofield and Chad Gribble at Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Maxwell capitalised on an untimely slip by Tyrell Warren before driving home past Paul Farman via a slight deflection.

Rovers almost made it two just before the half-hour mark.

Luke Molyneux darted forward before fizzing a strike inches clear of the crossbar.

George Miller also saw a shot blocked as Rovers were well on top.

Barrow had been second-best, but they threatened a reply shortly before the break when Sam McClelland’s precise header drifted narrowly off target.

The visitors opened the second period encouragingly, with Ged Garner going close.

Rovers’ ‘keeper Jonathan Mitchell then got down well to keep out Billy Waters’ strike.

Rovers were now being forced into a rearguard action, with Molyneux and Joseph Olowu superb in somehow keeping Garner and Ben Whitfield at bay.

Mitchell then produced a smart stop to keep out Garner’s thumping drive, before a partial floodlight failure then held proceedings up for six minutes.

That led to 11 minutes of added time, during which Barrow sub Jake Young came closest to a dramatic late leveller.

Doncaster: Mitchell, Olowu, Rowe, Nelson, Brown, Close, Lakin, Maxwell, Hurst (Barlow, 90), Miller (Lavery, 75), Molyneux. Subs not used: Williams, Seaman, Miller, Degruchy, Oram.

Barrow: Farman, Warren (Newby, 46), McClelland, Canavan, Brough, Neal, White, Whitfield, Gotts (Bennett, 75), Waters, Garner (Young, 84). Subs not used: Lillis, Foley, Ray.