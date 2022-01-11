Jamie Walker promises goals Bradford City are desperate for after joining on loan from Hearts

Versatile forward Jamie Walker has joined on loan until the summer, when his Heart of Midlothian contract expires.

The 28-year-old has scored 59 goals in a career that has taken in 284 appearances spread across Raith Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United but mainly two spells at Hearts.

NEW ARRIVAL: Jamie Walker has joined Bradford City on loan from Heart of Midlothian

“I am delighted to be here," said Walker. "I have played against the manager (Derek Adams)'s teams in Scotland and he really pushed to get the deal done.

“I have scored a lot of goals back at home and that is what my game is all about. Getting shots away and trying to score is what I always want to do.

“I am coming from a club with a big fanbase and huge expectations, so pressure is something I am familiar with, and hopefully something I can use as motivation to do well.

“Knowing the gaffer wanted me is something I will thrive off, and I will always give my best to help bring the supporters some memories, so I just cannot wait to get going.”

Although Walker was mainly used wide by Hearts, former Ross County manager Adams highlighted his adaptability.

“He scores goals and creates chances, and is the kind of forward-thinking player we are looking to have in the team, so having him signed is a good piece of business," he said.

“Jamie can play anywhere along the frontline and as a No 10. He has featured in a lot of high-profile games in Scotland and scored the winner in Hearts’s final game before Christmas against Dundee.

“He carries the type of attributes we are looking to bring in this month.”