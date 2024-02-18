Keeper Sam Walker made some important saves while striker Calum Kavanagh, a deadline signing from Middlesbrough, scored his second goal in successive matches to seal the win that lifts City to within two points of the League Two play-offs.

It was the ideal preparation for their home EFL Trophy semi-final against League One opponents Wycombe on Wednesday.

Walker, who joined City to replace Harry Lewis when the popular keeper was transferred to Carlisle, twice saved from the dangerous Harry Smith before diving full length to keep out a low shot from substitute Olly Sanderson in stoppage time. Walker has now kept five successive 'clean sheets' and Alexander said: "It was a fantastic save at the end. Sam made some big saves which is a massive boost for the team."

Two in two for Calum Kavanagh at Bradford City (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Kavanagh scored the winning goal in the 54th minute - a superb left foot shot into the top corner after Clarke Oduor played him in on goal following a swift breakaway - and Alexander said: "It was a superb finish and a fantastic goal from back to front. I am delighted for him. Callum plays in an aggressive way. He has lots of energy and wants to score goals. He has made a good start for us.

"It was a difficult match, on a difficult pitch against difficult opponents and I am delighted to win. We deserved to win - we created more chances - but we had to work exceptionally hard for it."

Bradford City: Walker, Halliday, Tomkinson, Platt (McDonald 72), Kelly, Ridehalgh, Gilliead, Stubbs, Oduor, Cook, Kavanagh (Wright 72). Unused subs: Doyle (gk), Wilson, Pointon, T Smith, Wadsworth.

Sutton United: Bowzanis, Jackson, Kizzi, Goodliffe, Malaki, Moore (McKenna 61), Lakin, Eastmond, Patrick, H Smith, Angol (Sanderson 61). Unused subs: Sowunmi, N'Glassan, Arnold, Taylor, Williams.

Referee: Marc Edwards