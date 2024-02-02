January transfer window analysis: 2024 - the year sanity took hold of football's market

Football's various mechanisms for stopping teams spending themselves out of existence have hung over this transfer window right from the start, and about time too.

From the moment Everton were docked 10 points for breaking the Premier League's spending rules in late November, it was clear to everyone that clubs could no longer risk a slap on the wrist for blind overspending. Further charges for Everton and Nottingham Forest in mid-January underlined it.

It was the reason mega-rich Newcastle United were unable to reinforce a side that clearly needed it as they wished, and why Manchester United and Chelsea did not throw money around as they often do to try and play catch-up.

The relegation battle was always likely to be more restrained, with Sheffield United and – despite their recent good form – Luton Town, always seemingly having an eye on the worst-case scenario but no one in the group just above tried to panic-buy their way out of it.

A bit more commonsense in what had become a crazy market is no bad thing, especially as it has meant more opportunities for British talent like Lewis Miley at Newcastle, Conor Bradley at Liverpool and Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo.

Yorkshire's Football League clubs have caught the mood too.

Hull City have been as ambitious as ever, hoping a host of signings resets them a touch after a mid-season wobble of seven defeats in 12 games coupled with a serious injury to Liam Delap. Liam Rosenior has got the goalkeeper (Ivan Pandur), left-back (Ryan Giles), creator (Fabio Carvalho) and forwards (Billy Sharp, pictured, Noah Ohio and Abdulkadir Omur), but they have were balanced by outgoings.

SPLASHING OUT: Hull City bought Ivan Pandur from Fortuna Sittard but buys were rare across English football

Huddersfield Town were busy too, not only spending good money on Rhys Healey, Radinio Balker and Bojan Radulovic but also sacking manager Darren Moore.

At Leeds United, Daniel Farke makes a virtue of playing it cool, and with hours to go, had not added to his squad, though the hope was that Conor Roberts would change that. Djed Spence was moved on to preserve the dressing room culture, Luke Ayling not held back out of respect, and Charlie Cresswell reconciled.

Rotherham United did not tinker much either, but less out of choice. The Millers have never been able to escape financial reality.Sheffield Wednesday made two early signings, but Danny Rohl faced a nervous wait to see what they will have to play with come Friday morning.

In Ayling, Finn Aziz and Luke Thomas, Middlesbrough made some shrewd Championship signings, and a massive profit selling Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa represented good business.

Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers tinkered rather than overhauled and Harrogate Town had plans in place in case a late departure needed replacing.