THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton and YP writers Stuart Rayner and Ben McKenna look back over the January Transfer Window to pick out the best and the worst bits of business conducted by Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs and whether there were any missed opportunities when it came to teams finalising their squads for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.