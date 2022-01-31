January transfer window: Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu joins Rotherham United on loan

The right-sided player, who can operate at right-back and down the flanks, recently returned to his parent club after his loan in the East Midlands was terminated.

Osei-Tutu, 23, joined Forest on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer, making his debut against AFC Bournemouth in August.

The full-back made four first team starts for the Reds in an injury-hit time at the City Ground, which saw him suffer two separate injuries and spend an extended time on the sidelines.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United

Previously, he spent loan spells at fellow Championship side Cardiff City and German outfit VfL Bochum.

Osei-Tutu is one of several Gunners academy players have left the club on loan this month, including striker Flo Balogun, who has joined up with Middlesbrough.

The Slough-born player links up with ex-Arsenal academy team-mate Tolaji Bola in South Yorkshire.

Osei-Tutu's arrival is the Millers' second capture of the January window following the addition of former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.