The Reds submitted paperwork ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline and they have now received the green light from the relevant authorities to enable Oulare to move on to Molenbeek, who are currently third in the Belgian First Division B.

Oulare has endured a nightmare time since arriving at Oakwell last July with injury and significant fitness issues having blighted his time at the club.

The one-time Watford player - brought in at an expensive outlay from Standard Liege on a three-year deal - has made just two brief substitute appearances for the club, lasting a combined total of around half an hour.

Barnsley striker Obbi Oulare, pictured during his time at previous club Standard Liege. He has returned to Belgium to join Molenbeek on loan. (Picture: Bruno Fahy/AFP via Getty Images).

The Belgian forward's last appearance came at home to Swansea City on November 24 in head coach Poya Asbaghi's first game in charge.

Red tape issues ensured that Oulare and fellow recruit Aaron Leya Iseka did not receive their work permit until well into August.

The delay provoked fierce criticism from Reds co-chairman Paul Conway, who lambasted the Home Office.

While Leya Iseka has scored three goals in 21 appearances, Oulare has made no impact whatsoever, with the club having been seeking to move him on throughout January.

He was linked with a move to Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II earlier this month.

On the incoming front, Barnsley have followed up the signing of Metz midfielder Amine Bassi with the addition of Watford's Domingos Quina, also on loan for the rest of the campaign.