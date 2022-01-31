January transfer window: Barnsley FC hope new signing Amine Bassi can make an 'instant impact'

The former Morocco youth international has struggled for game time this season at Metz, having moved to the Ligue 1 side from Nancy - one of Barnsley's sister clubs - last summer

The 24-year-old was a regular for Nancy's B team before establishing himself in the first team. He made 119 appearances and scored 26 goals for Nancy before earning his move to Metz, who he joined for a £1.8m fee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has featured just eight times for Metz this term, making five league appearances in a combined game-time spell of 183 minutes.

New Barnsley FC signing Amine Bassi. Picture: Getty.

Bassi will join up with the Reds squad ahead of Wednesday night's Championship home game with Cardiff City at Oakwell.

On the new signing, Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi said: "Amine is a talented player who we hope will make an instant impact. He can play in a number of positions across the forward line, which is a significant asset.

"He brings with him a strong desire to improve whilst also strengthening out existing group.

"Importantly, Amine is also a technical player and someone who can play a killer pass. As a club, we will do our upmost to welcome him in and provide a platform for him to hit the ground running."

Bassi commented: "This will be a new, challenging experience and I am very happy to be part of this club.

"I would like to think of myself as an offensive player; I like to score and make other players score, so what you expect from me is I will try to be incisive in games.

"The thing I can say is that I will try my very best, but particularly in the challenge that we have of staying up. So I think the fans will be happy to cheer for me."

Barnsley are also hoping to complete a deal to sign Watford midfielder Domingos Quina on loan ahead of Monday night's deadline.

The former Portugal under-21 international, 22, joined Fulham on loan on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the Cottagers for the 2021-22 campaign.

But the player has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club.

Watford are now prepared to cancel Quina's loan and send him out elsewhere as he bids to gain regular game-time.

Swansea City have also been linked with the player, but reports in Hertfordshire suggest that the Portuguese is likely to join Barnsley and has agreed terms.

Quina - who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wing - had spells in the youth academies at Benfica and Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2016.