January transfer window: Bradford City to complete fifth January signing before end of week

Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

Adams, whose side boosted their top-seven hopes in League Two with a late victory at Walsall on Tuesday night, have already brought in four loanees in the shape of keeper Alex Bass, midfielder Matty Daly and attackers Jamie Walker and Dion Pereira already this month.

Another is poised to follow, with City keen to boost their striking options with Lee Angol on the sidelines with a significant hamstring injury alongside Abo Eisa.

Adams said: "We are signing a player this week. We have been working on it. We have been looking at players for a while and we are well down the line."

In terms of outgoings this month, the only departure has been young defender Jorge Sikora, who has been released by mutual consent.

On the prospect of players potentially leaving, Adams said: "I have not decided as yet as we are looking at other playrs. But coming to the end of the window, it becomes more difficult."

A late penalty from ex-Saddlers striker Andy Cook secured three precious points for City at Walsall as they registered their third victory in five League Two matches so far in 2022.

Earlier, Daly's first goal since joining Bradford put the visitors ahead on 37 minutes before ex-Bantams loanee George Miller fired the Saddlers level three minutes before the hour mark.

It moved City up to within five points of the side occupying the final play-off spot in Mansfield Town.

Adams, whose side welcome Crawley on Saturday - the first of back-to-back home games - commented: "It is a really big three points for us.

"To come away from home and win again - and we now have three victories in our past five games with Matty Daly getting his first goal for us and Andy Cook getting another goal for us with a penalty kick.

"It is a great three points for the travelling supporters here and everyone back in Bradford. It wasn't a great game of football and very stop-start and not free-flowing. But at the end of the day, it's about putting the ball in the back of the net.