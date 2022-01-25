January transfer window: Curtis Tilt completes protracted move from Rotherham United to Wigan Athletic

Curtis Tilt. Picture: Getty Images.

The unsettled centre-half was recalled from a third loan spell at Wigan earlier this month, with the deal which saw him head to the Latics on a season-long loan last August having an option enabling the Millers to recall him by a cut-off point of January 15.

The club elected to invoke the clause, putting the immediate future of the 30-year-old in limbo.

Now, after several rounds of negiotations, a fee has finally been agreed between the Millers and Wigan to enable the former Blackpool player to head back across the Pennines on a permanent deal.

Tilt, who arrived at Rotherham in the January transfer window in 2020, made just one senior appearance for the club.

That arrived in the 2019-20 season - curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while a glute problem ensured that he had to bide his time for his debut.

After spending two loan spells last term at Wigan, a hamstring injury hindered Tilt's progress in pre-season back at Rotherham and he was allowed to return to the DW Stadium.