January transfer window: Doncaster Rovers close to sealing second signing

The player - understood to an attacker who will join the club on loan - is currently at the club's Cantley Park training ground with the club going through the 'final stages' of completing his transfer.

Should it go through in time, the player will feature in Tuesday night's League One game at Cambridge United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers brought in experienced striker Kieran Agard last week on an 18-month contract and have also been linked with several other players including Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs and Mansfield Town midfielder John-Joe O'Toole.

Gary McSheffrey

Manager Gary McSheffrey said: "We can expect one today. We have got a player in the building today and we are just going through the final stages of the paperwork, so hopefully that will be logged and registered today and we can make an announcement later on or tomorrow.

"We will announce it as soon as we are able to do so, but physically we have got a player in the building."

McSheffrey confirmed that defender Ro-Shaun Williams will not feature on Tuesday night due to injury, with forward Jordy Hiwula also doubtful.

Tommy Rowe, who suffered a quad problem at the weekend and a separate facial injury, should be okay to play.

McSheffrey said: "Jordy is going to be with the physio today and he is down as an 'amber' on my player availability list. Ro-Shaun won't be (playing), but Jordy, I am not confident he will be available, but he is being monitored.

"We don't hope it is a hamstring, but more of a heavy 'dead leg' from a knock in training the other day. But I am not too confident he will feature, if I am honest."