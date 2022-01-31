January transfer window: Huddersfield Town sign ex-Leeds United, Sheffield United & Rotherham United keeper

Blackman, 28, has been on the look-out for a new club in England following a stint with MLS side Los Angeles FC and was a free agent.

Town - also been strongly linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin - have been seeking goalkeeping cover for first-choice Lee Nicholls, with Ryan Schofield sidelined until the spring with a shoulder injury sustained in the recent FA Cup win at Burnley, which saw Aussie teenage rookie Nicholas Bilokapic made his senior debut.

Blackman has been training with Town.

Jamal Blackman.

The Londoner, who left Chelsea without ever making a first-team appearance, has spent previous loan spells in the Broad Acres with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough.

Blackman made 28 appearances for the Millers last term during their unfortunate relegation from the second tier.

He made two starts for Leeds in the EFL in his time at Elland Road in the first half of 2018-19, having spent the previous campaign on loan at the Blades, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier in his career in 2014-15, Blackman temporarily linked up with Boro and made a famous appearance in an epic EFL Cup penalty shoot-out against Liverpool at Anfield, which saw the Teessiders edged out 14-13 on spot-kicks.

Town head of goalkeeping Paul Clement said: “It’s great that Jamal has joined us for the rest of the season. It’s no surprise that he has real quality – you’re not on the books at Chelsea for such a long period without that – but his attitude since coming into train with us means that he also had a lot of potential to improve further.

"He’s got a fantastic size and stature for a goalkeeper and good experience of our division through his time with Sheffield United and Rotherham United. He offers great competition for Lee Nicholls and bolsters our goalkeeping department.