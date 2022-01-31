January transfer window: Hull City loanee Matt Smith returns to Manchester City to join MK Dons

The Wales international, 22, has featured just ten times for the Tigers this term and has struggled for game-time.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers, has been pushed down the pecking order following the signing of Regan Slater.

Smith - who has spent previous loan spell at QPR, Charlton and Dutch side FC Twente - has now linked up with League One outfit MK Dons on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Matt Smith, pictured during an earlier loan spell at QPR. The Hull City loanee has returned to parent club Manchester City. Picture: Getty.

Meanwhile, on the incoming front, City are set to secure the permanent signing of loan forward Ryan Longman from Premier League outfit Brighton.

The 21-year-old has impressed in recent months in East Yorkshire and has found the net four times since the end of November.

Hull are now poised to sign Longman on a full-time basis. Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with the player.