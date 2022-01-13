January transfer window: Romoney Crichlow joins Plymouth Argyle in another loan

RECALL: Romoney Crichlow is back at Huddersfield Town

The defender was recalled from his time with the Robins on Thursday morning, only to be sent out again later in the day

A regular in Swindon's promotion-chasing side until he injured his ankle in October, he became something of a bit-part player since.

The 22-year-old started 17 consecutive matches in all competitions from August 10, but only two since, in the Football League Trophy and FA Cup. He has also made two substitute appearances in that time.

It made sense for Huddersfield to send the centre-back out again somewhere where he could again play regular football. They are well covered defensively at the moment and if they were not, Rarmani- Edmonds-Green, on loan at Rotherham United, would be a more logical player to recall but they are happy for him to continue developing with the League One side.

Crichlow, who made his Huddersfield debut in September 2020, signed a new contract before going out on loan. He is tied to the club until next summer, and they have the option of a further year.