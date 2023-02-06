Jesse Marsch explains Leeds United's 'brave' transfer strategy and why he didn't want Liverpool star in his team

Jesse Marsch says it “would have been easy” to add more Premier League experience to his squad in recent transfer windows but insists building his side around young players is the “right strategy”.

Speaking ahead of the Whites’ loss to Nottingham Forest, Marsch explained that Leeds’ strategy when it comes to recruitment focuses on younger players with strong potential who can be signed for a reasonable fee.

He cited the example of Liverpool midfielder James Milner as the type of player Leeds could have signed to help the development of their younger players but he insisted it was the right strategy despite the risks involved.

Leeds have long recruited players for their Under-23s side alongside signings for the first team. Last month, the Whites signed Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie to help them fight Premier League relegation.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

They also announced the arrival of young centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Servette, who is not expected to make an immediate impact for the first XI. Another example of a young signing is 19-year-old Willy Gnonto who joined on summer deadline day and has already established himself as a key player for the Whites.

Marsch said: “We’ve built this with young players. We haven’t gone out one time and gotten an experienced, 30-year-old Premier League player because a lot of what we’re trying to do is build a process where we’re going to get stronger and stronger.

“We’re not just building a squad for right now, but for the development of what we want this club to become, which we think is the right strategy.

“It would have been easy along the way to bring James Milner back or try to do some things like this to bring in Premier League experience or veteran players that understand the league. In some ways, it’s a little bit braver where we’re at in what we’re doing.

Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)