Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth after their 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool, but what are the odds on which manager will be next down the road?

Brendan Rodgers is the overwhelming favourite after his Leicester City side lost 5-2 at Brighton on Sunday to leave them at the foot of the Premier League table, without a win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard got a bit of breathing space with a creditable 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City, but just how patient is the Aston Villa fanbase?

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (right) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. (Picture: PA)

And two weeks after thrashing Chelsea, Leeds United have picked up just one point from a possible nine, in what has been a period of one step forward, two steps back for Jesse Marsch.

Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea is hardly comfortable either.

Here are the latest odds provided by OLBG.com

Premier League sack race

Under pressure: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans after the Premier League match at The Amex Stadium, Brighton. (Picture: PA)

Brendan Rodgers - 1/3

Steven Gerrard - 6/1

Thomas Tuchel - 11/1

Bruno Lage - 12/1

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (Picture: PA)

Frank Lampard - 12/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 16/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Jesse Marsch - 20/1

David Moyes - 22/1