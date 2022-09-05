Jesse Marsch - what are the odds on Leeds United manager being the next Premier League boss sacked
One manager has already lost his job in the first few weeks of the Premier League season, but who will be next?
Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth after their 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool, but what are the odds on which manager will be next down the road?
Brendan Rodgers is the overwhelming favourite after his Leicester City side lost 5-2 at Brighton on Sunday to leave them at the foot of the Premier League table, without a win.
Steven Gerrard got a bit of breathing space with a creditable 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City, but just how patient is the Aston Villa fanbase?
And two weeks after thrashing Chelsea, Leeds United have picked up just one point from a possible nine, in what has been a period of one step forward, two steps back for Jesse Marsch.
Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea is hardly comfortable either.
Here are the latest odds provided by OLBG.com
Premier League sack race
Brendan Rodgers - 1/3
Steven Gerrard - 6/1
Thomas Tuchel - 11/1
Bruno Lage - 12/1
Frank Lampard - 12/1
Ralph Hasenhuttl - 16/1
Steve Cooper - 16/1
Jesse Marsch - 20/1
David Moyes - 22/1
Marco Silva - 25/1