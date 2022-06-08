Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink 'flattered' by Barnsley link, but is to remain at Burton

Hasselbaink was on a final shortlist of candidates who spoke to the Reds hierarchy regarding the vacant position at Oakwell, but Albion have now confirmed that the Dutchman will remain at the Pirelli Stadium.

Another target, Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff, spoke with Barnsley on Monday in what has been described as a 'positive' meeting. But the 44-year-old is also on the shortlist at Blackpool, who have received permission from the Robins to speak with him.

An initial interview reportedly took place on Tuesday. Duff is currently on a training course at St George's Park.

Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay is also on the Reds' shortlist, while Neil Warnock have been linked with the Oakwell post with chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad having revealed late last week that he plans to speak to the veteran manager.

But Burton have confirmed that Hasselbaink is out of the running.

A statement read: "Burton Albion FC is aware of the speculation regarding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and can confirm that the manager has spoken to Barnsley about their vacant position but has decided to stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

"Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson gave Barnsley permission to talk to Hasselbaink but after speaking to Barnsley the Brewers manager had decided that he prefers to stay and continue his work at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hasselbaink said: “It’s always flattering to be approached by other clubs and to be offered new opportunities, but I have always been very happy at Burton Albion, and grateful for the chairman’s support.

"I have always said that it’s a work in progress here and we have put the emphasis on bringing in young players and building for the future. I’m eager to continue that work and to carry on building an exciting squad here at Burton Albion.

“Just because we are a small club doesn’t mean that we aren’t ambitious and I’m eager to get on with the job and put the speculation about my future to bed.