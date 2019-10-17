Joe Mattock set to sign new deal at Rotherham United

Have your say

JOE Mattock is on the verge of signing a new deal at Rotherham United.

The 29-year-old joined the Millers in 2015 after spells with Leicester City, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday.

He has played 10 times for United this term but missed last weekend's 2-1 win at Blackpool through injury.

Meanwhile, discussions are still ongoing about a new deal for Michael Ihiekwe.

"Everything is agreed with Joe," said Millers boss Paul Warne.

"With Ihiekwe, everything isn't agreed with him. It is probably something we will have to revisit later in the season.

"I still think it will get done. We are trying to get the lads who are out of contract sorted early."

Mattock and Matt Crooks are both expected to return for Rotherham's clash with in-form Oxford United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Freddie Ladapo is unlikely to be fit as the Millers seek to make it three league wins on the spin.

"Freddie could potentially be in my squad," admitted Warne.

"He is joining full training tomorrow but at this moment in time he is not in my 11."

Warne revealed that Chiedozie Ogbene is edging closer to a starting place after he was introduced from the bench at Blackpool.

The Irish midfielder has played just twice for the Millers since his move from Brentford in the summer.

Oxford will be without defender Rob Dickie, who will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

The visitors may also be missing Matty Taylor, who is suffering from a virus, and Alex Gorrin, who has picked up a knock.