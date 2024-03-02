The defender joined the Whites on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer having slipped down the pecking order at his parent club. He quickly established himself as a crucial cog in Daniel Farke’s Leeds machine and has become a firm favourite among fans.

However, there will understandably be trepidation among supporters as Leeds have been unable to retain star loanees in the past. Rodon’s loan deal is up at the end of the campaign but he has hinted he would like to remain in West Yorkshire.

Joe Rodon has recently been partnered by Ethan Ampadu in the heart of Leeds United's defence. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He recently spoke to Sgorio in the company of his Leeds and Wales teammates Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts and Daniel James. When asked what had clicked for him at Leeds, he responded: “Just playing of course is what everyone wants but I think all of us together, I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there [the Premier League]. With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment.

"I just think it would be great for the collective as well, all of us to be playing together in the Premier League.”

Rodon has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this term, helping the club establish themselves among the serious Championship promotion contenders.

Since Pascal Struijk was sidelined by injury, he has been partnered in the heart of defence by his international teammate Ampadu.