Joey Barton's loss is Barnsley FC's gain as Bobby Thomas looks ahead to successful future

JOEY BARTON may have had enough of Bobby Thomas, but the Burnley loanee simply cannot get enough of Barnsley.

Back in January, the defender, half-way through a season-long stint at the Reds' League One rivals Bristol Rovers, was recalled by the Clarets and quickly sent back out on loan to Oakwell.

Never one to mince his words, Rovers chief and ex-Turf Moor favourite Barton admitted the club had 'had enough' of the 21-year-old, complete with a stinging reference to him 'causing a lot of issues' while referencing costly mistakes.

Rovers' loss has unquestionably proved to be Barnsley's gain.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Bobby Thomas of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One between Port Vale and Barnsley at Vale Park on February 14, 2023 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

In ten appearances for the club so far, he is yet to sample a defeat.

Alongside playing his part in four clean sheets, the Chester-born player has contributed on the goalscoring and assists front - he splendidly set up Mads Andersen for the Reds' second goal in last weekend's fine showing against Plymouth Argyle.

That latest success over a promotion rival has fuelled a growing feeling that Barnsley have the potential to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Possibly via the conventional route, but more than likely via the play-offs.

Thomas would certainly like a piece of that, for sure.

Speaking ahead of Barnsley's key trip to Wycombe, the side just outside of the top six, Thomas said: "It's a shame I have not come in and won every game, with the two draws.

"It's a really good start and I couldn't ask for much more. But you cannot afford to drop off. It's no point doing all the hard work just to get this far. We want to go further.

"Everyone at the start of the season hopes for a promotion and you don't want anything more. To get it at the end would mean a season fulfilled."

Reds chief Michael Duff, who briefly coached Thomas during his time with the coaching set-up at Burnley, has confirmed that the club have an option to potentially turn the deal into a permanent one, should the club get promoted.

Given the time Thomas is having in South Yorkshire, a longer-term move would have obvious appeal, if the Reds return to the second-tier.

Alongside the here and now of not yet being on the losing side and contributing at both ends of the pitch, the 22-year-old is getting plenty out of working on a day-to-day level with Duff, with his specific area of on-pitch expertise with the defence providing to be a nourishing education.

On whether a permanent move would interest him, he continued: "Why wouldn't I? (be interested). It is a nice stadium with the fans and the football is great and I have not really had a bad moment here. It's something I would consider.

"He (Duff) was an idol when I was younger and was with the under-23s, although I did not play many games under him, I enjoyed it and he's a good person.

"He knows the game, my position and how to play it. He played at a proven level, he's definitely someone to listen to and take things on board from.

"I think there are (clause) options. I am not sure what the specific are and the background."

Duff continued: "I don't (fully) know, but I think there is an option if we get promoted. I think that's the condition.

"Other than that, there might be other clauses, but I think that's the only (main one). But until anything like that happens….

“I think he has proved himself to be a good player and I don't think we are the only ones who have seen him play well.

"As far as he's concerned, it's been a good loan move for him. He's played in a good team and I think he's added to it.

"But obviously he's a Burnley player and while he is, we will help him as much as we can and then see in the summer."

The longer-term future of another in-form player in James Norwood is another consideration for Reds supporters.

Barnsley also have an option of a further 12 months regarding the experienced striker, whose contract ends this summer, should they choose to activate it.

On Norwood, superb in Barnsley’s unbeaten run, Duff said: "There are conversations (with the club) that are down the line. We are in the middle of a big, tough run of games.

"We've had negotiations, but I don't get involved in that side of it.

"We'll have a recruitment meeting and it will be: 'Do you want to keep him?' Yes or no.'

"That will be my input and then it's up to the club and the agents and the player to thrash all those bits out. They are not conversations I've had (yet).

"He might not want to stay. Has he done well for us, absolutely? We will keep it that way."