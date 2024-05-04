With a healthy double-figure goals return during his season-long loan from Luton Town, the striker has plenty to be grateful for.

Given his feats, the smart money is on the Salford-born player testing himself in the Championship next term at a destination to be discussed.

Should Barnsley go all the way and return to the second tier, a potential Oakwell return may be in the offing.

Barnsley striker John McAtee takes on Derby captain and ex-Reds favourite Conor Hourihane in a league game in February. Picture: Tony Johnson.

If his parent club get relegated, they may choose to keep him around and given that McAtee had second-tier interest in the January window, there are likely to be no shortage of takers if the Hatters decide to send him out again.

McAtee said: “I am really happy. I think I could have had a few more goals, but that goes for every player. You are not going to score them all.

"But I am delighted I have helped the team and we have got in this position where we’ve a good chance.

"I’ve had a good season personally and whatever comes next season, will come. I think if you ask anyone in football, they want to play as high as possible.

"So if I do get an opportunity to play in the Championship, whether it’s Barnsley or whoever, I’d hope to and it’s a goal of mine.”

Alongside hitting the goals trail, McAtee has fitted in seamlessly in the club’s dressing room and proved a popular member of the squad, to boot.