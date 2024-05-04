John McAtee on why he will always look back on his time at Barnsley FC with fondness
With a healthy double-figure goals return during his season-long loan from Luton Town, the striker has plenty to be grateful for.
Given his feats, the smart money is on the Salford-born player testing himself in the Championship next term at a destination to be discussed.
Should Barnsley go all the way and return to the second tier, a potential Oakwell return may be in the offing.
If his parent club get relegated, they may choose to keep him around and given that McAtee had second-tier interest in the January window, there are likely to be no shortage of takers if the Hatters decide to send him out again.
McAtee said: “I am really happy. I think I could have had a few more goals, but that goes for every player. You are not going to score them all.
"But I am delighted I have helped the team and we have got in this position where we’ve a good chance.
"I’ve had a good season personally and whatever comes next season, will come. I think if you ask anyone in football, they want to play as high as possible.
"So if I do get an opportunity to play in the Championship, whether it’s Barnsley or whoever, I’d hope to and it’s a goal of mine.”
Alongside hitting the goals trail, McAtee has fitted in seamlessly in the club’s dressing room and proved a popular member of the squad, to boot.
He added: “I have got a good relationship with a lot of players and the longer the season has gone on, I’ve got to know the lads better and I have really enjoyed linking up with a lot of the lads."