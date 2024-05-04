John McAtee on why he will always look back on his time at Barnsley FC with fondness

WHATEVER transpires after Barnsley’s League One play-off second leg at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, John McAtee will look back at his time with the Oakwell club with fondness in years to come.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th May 2024, 06:00 BST

With a healthy double-figure goals return during his season-long loan from Luton Town, the striker has plenty to be grateful for.

Given his feats, the smart money is on the Salford-born player testing himself in the Championship next term at a destination to be discussed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Should Barnsley go all the way and return to the second tier, a potential Oakwell return may be in the offing.

Barnsley striker John McAtee takes on Derby captain and ex-Reds favourite Conor Hourihane in a league game in February. Picture: Tony Johnson.Barnsley striker John McAtee takes on Derby captain and ex-Reds favourite Conor Hourihane in a league game in February. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Barnsley striker John McAtee takes on Derby captain and ex-Reds favourite Conor Hourihane in a league game in February. Picture: Tony Johnson.

If his parent club get relegated, they may choose to keep him around and given that McAtee had second-tier interest in the January window, there are likely to be no shortage of takers if the Hatters decide to send him out again.

McAtee said: “I am really happy. I think I could have had a few more goals, but that goes for every player. You are not going to score them all.

"But I am delighted I have helped the team and we have got in this position where we’ve a good chance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’ve had a good season personally and whatever comes next season, will come. I think if you ask anyone in football, they want to play as high as possible.

"So if I do get an opportunity to play in the Championship, whether it’s Barnsley or whoever, I’d hope to and it’s a goal of mine.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Alongside hitting the goals trail, McAtee has fitted in seamlessly in the club’s dressing room and proved a popular member of the squad, to boot.

He added: “I have got a good relationship with a lot of players and the longer the season has gone on, I’ve got to know the lads better and I have really enjoyed linking up with a lot of the lads."

Related topics:League OneBolton WanderersOakwellLuton TownSalford