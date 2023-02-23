Legendary football commentator John Motson has died, aged 77.

Known throughout the country as the voice of football, Motson was on the mic for the BBC for over four decades.

A former journalist at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

Motson was born in Salford, Lancashire. After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

John Motson was the voice of football for four decades (Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.