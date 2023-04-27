John Ryan Exclusive Part 1: Doncaster Rovers will be relegated from EFL if boardroom status quo remains

FORMER Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan fears the troubled South Yorkshire club could return to the National League if changes are not made by the club hierarchy.

Concerned that his beloved Rovers could suffer the same fate that has befallen old rivals Scunthorpe United and York City in recent times, their former benefactor has felt compelled to raise his concerns.

Rovers are currently languishing in 16th place in League Two and are guaranteed to finish in their lowest position since returning to the Football League in 2003-04.

For the third successive year, Doncaster - whose head coach Danny Schofield is under growing pressure - have experienced an abject second half to a season and have won just once in their past 14 league games.

Concerned: Former Doncaster chairman John Ryan (Picture: Simon Hulme)

The form is prompting serious concerns that Rovers will be firm relegation candidates in 2023-24 unless the situation is rectified quickly.

Speaking earlier this month, Rovers owner Terry Bramall said he would put forward a “significant financial injection into first team resources for next season”, with fans anxious that he does not renege on that promise.

Ryan, who left the club in late 2013, said: "Next year unless there are massive changes, they will go down and you can see it being another York City or Scunthorpe.

"If they keep this set-up, I guarantee that they will be back in the non-league.

Happier times: Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan holds aloft the Johnstone's Paint Trophy as he makes his way to the Mansion House in 2007 (Picture: Marie Caley)

"The bottom line is (chairman) David Blunt has a lot to answer for. The fans are starting to get the message now."

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of Rovers producing one of most dramatic final-day denouements in EFL history when they were promoted to the Championship in the final seconds of their game at Brentford, Ryan said: "It was a bit different then. You look at what Brentford and Bournemouth have done since - both teams we finished above (in 2012-13). And look now…

"It took me a hell of a lot of money and effort to get the club back into the Championship. Now look at us?

"I find it hard to watch. We got a lovely stadium and now it is looking empty.

Doncaster Rovers chairman David Blunt