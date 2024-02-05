The Terriers sacked Darren Moore at the start of last week on the back of not just three wins in 23 matches, but also a conservative style of football which went down badly with many fans, and chairman Kevin Nagle.

Nagel revealed last week interviews had taken place with potential successors but the Terriers' biggest winning margin for two-and-a-half years – against Championship relegation rivals and in a Yorkshire derby to boot – has bought them time.

Worthington said before the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday – matching the scoreline at home to Reading in August 2021 – his plan was to return to his day job of academy manager.

But the boyhood fan and ex-player will take this week's pre-match press conference and given the logistics around Saturday’s game at Southampton, is expected to be in the dugout too.

Two former Barnsley managers, Paul Heckingbottom and Michael Duff, plus John Eustace are clear favourites with the bookmakers for the vacancy.

Heckingbottom and Duff were sacked in December by Sheffield United and Swansea City. Eustace was very harshly sacked by Birmingham City.

Nathan Jones had ben tipped, but has since taken the job at League One Charlton Athletic.

BRILLIANT START: Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington