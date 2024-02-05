All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Jon Worthington set for second game as Huddersfield Town caretaker manager after starting with 4-0 win

Huddersfield Town's search for a new manager is well under way, but Jon Worthington looks set to take the team at Southampton after his stunning start as caretaker.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

The Terriers sacked Darren Moore at the start of last week on the back of not just three wins in 23 matches, but also a conservative style of football which went down badly with many fans, and chairman Kevin Nagle.

Nagel revealed last week interviews had taken place with potential successors but the Terriers' biggest winning margin for two-and-a-half years – against Championship relegation rivals and in a Yorkshire derby to boot – has bought them time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthington said before the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday – matching the scoreline at home to Reading in August 2021 – his plan was to return to his day job of academy manager.

But the boyhood fan and ex-player will take this week's pre-match press conference and given the logistics around Saturday’s game at Southampton, is expected to be in the dugout too.

Two former Barnsley managers, Paul Heckingbottom and Michael Duff, plus John Eustace are clear favourites with the bookmakers for the vacancy.

Heckingbottom and Duff were sacked in December by Sheffield United and Swansea City. Eustace was very harshly sacked by Birmingham City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nathan Jones had ben tipped, but has since taken the job at League One Charlton Athletic.

BRILLIANT START: Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon WorthingtonBRILLIANT START: Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington
BRILLIANT START: Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington

Queens Park Rangers' win at fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers means Huddersfield are still three points clear of the Championship relegation zone but they have brought five teams to within a win of them.

Related topics:SouthamptonQueens Park RangersDarren MoorePaul HeckingbottomMichael DuffJohn EustaceYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.