Jon Worthington signs off as Huddersfield Town caretaker manager with 'sucker punch'

When Jack Rudoni equalised in the second added minute, it felt like Worthington would sign off with a deserved 1-1 draw at home to the play-off chasers.

It was a sore way for Worthington to hand over the reins to the watching Andre Breitenreiter after a hugely encouraging four games in temporary charge.

"The game was pretty much as I expected in terms of what Hull were going to be, they're a good team, good individuals, well organised," said Worthington.

"I think (in the) first-half the energy levels probably weren't quite there, understandably off the back of Wednesday's efforts.

"But in the second half I thought we really re-energised and the subs gave us a little bit more impetus, which I thought would be the case.

"To get back into the game so late on, it was a bit of a sucker-punch to lose it in the end.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington

"That's the Championship, those are the highs and lows. That's why you can't switch off for a minute, you get punished.

"That's the fine lines against quality teams. You get punished.

"I'm disappointed for the players. The players are disappointed, naturally, but they're a good group, they'll bounce back and dust themselves off on Monday and get ready for next week."

Huddersfield had won 1-0 at home to Sunderland in midweek, and Worthington felt it had an impact.

"We talked a lot about it and we prepared the players as best we could physically leading into it," he said.

"We knew it would be a little bit like that in terms of staying in the game and hoping we could impact it from the bench. That's why it's frustrating because I felt the game went the way I thought it would go."