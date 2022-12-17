Jonathan Hogg leading Huddersfield Town from the front again after putting calf injury behind him

At long last, Jonathan Hogg is ready to get back to what he does best: leading.

Whether Hogg starts or is a substitute at home to Watford in the Championship on Saturday, he finally feels able to throw his weight around again.

It was not just his footballing skills Huddersfield Town missed when their captain injured his calf in early September, although last week's return from the bench at Sheffield United showed how important they are.

The 34-year-old from Middlesbrough is one of the club's leaders but felt unable to do that when he could not "smash through" tackles.

"I don't feel I can put what I want on the group," he says of being out injured. “You can't really dig players out because you're not there doing it yourself. I find it awkward in them situations but I'm back now.

"I'm still getting fit, it's going to take another two or three weeks to get to the level I need to be at but I'm just glad I can put the shirt on and dig in with the lads.

"The plan was only to play 10 minutes at Sheff United (last week) and I did 45 so we'll see what the manager has in mind, whether I start or do another 45. I don't know what the plan is.

"If I start I'll do as long as I can and burn myself out if I need to."

INFLUENTIAL: Jonathan Hogg (right) made his long-awaited return from injury at Sheffield United

Coach Mark Fotheringham could easily have left Hogg at home to focus on his recovery when the squad went to Marbella earlier this month for some warm-weather training – particularly if reports of them falling out had been true.

Fotheringham realised the value of having "The General" in his ranks.

"You need all your senior players there, especially the leaders in the dressing room, having a say in what's happening on and off the training pitch," says former Watford midfielder Hogg.

"We had a great trip and did some solid work out there that will hopefully stand us in good stead."

Of the supposed rift, he added: "I'd only probably spoken to Mark once or twice before this rumour came out and I was as probably as shocked as he was. He came up to me and gave me a cuddle and said, 'Apparently me and you have been fighting!'

"I said: 'What?'