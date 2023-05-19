DONCASTER ROVERS have released five senior players including goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, striker Kieran Agard and centre-half Ro-Shaun Williams - and placed two others on the transfer list as Grant McCann kick-starts his overhaul of the club's playing squad after a wretched 2022-23 season.

First-choice custodian Mitchell, who made 44 appearances in 2022-23, is the headline name on the list of departees.

He will not be offered fresh terms beyond his current contract which finishes at the end of June alongside Agard, Williams and fellow defender Ollie Younger and midfielder Aidan Barlow.

Younger, currently rehabilitating after rupturing his hamstring last summer, will continue to be offered assistance in his recovery from a serious injury and has been invited back for pre-season training.

Meanwhile, the club have transfer-listed strikers Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery - with the latter only joining the club on an 18-month deal in January.

Rovers have offered contracts to young goalkeepers Ben Bottomley and Louis Jones, defender Charlie Seaman and midfielder Zain Westbrooke

Head coach McCann commented: “I feel that these decisions leave us with a very good platform to begin shaping the squad for next season, while also giving us plenty of scope to make quality additions to the group.

“The focus for us now is recruiting quality in key positions across the team to ensure we have strong competition for places.

"I have made no secret that we will be looking for players with strong character that can deal with the rigours of the division and who can handle the multiple approaches to matches that League Two demands.

“This is always a difficult process to go through, especially when telling players they will not be offered new deals. I know all at the club wish to thank those leaving us for their efforts during their time here.

“We know we have very good options for this level in various positions but we need to make sure we have the competition within the squad that will drive us on to achieve our goals, which we have been very clear about.

“There is a youthful element to the current group of contracted players and we are determined to further their development. In the coming weeks we will be assessing options of suitable loans for them that we feel will offer them real value.

Loanees Charlie Lakin, Ben Nelson, James Brown and Todd Miller have returned to their parent clubs.