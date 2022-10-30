Rovers had gone 12 games since their last shut-out before the visit of Gillingham to the Eco-Power Stadium, but Harrison Biggins’ 60th-minute header proved sufficient to secure a 1-0 win.

The victory earned Schofield his first victory in charge of his hometown club at the third attempt and, while shot-shy Gillingham have only netted six league goals this term, the ex-Huddersfield boss was still grateful for a late intervention by Mitchell.

Schofield, who had previously overseen a 1-1 draw at Crewe and a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Stevenage, said: “We have shown in all three games that we’re a competitive team first and foremost and every game in this country, from the Premier League to League Two, is decided by key moments.

Danny Schofield got his first win as Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jonathan Mitchell came out and punched the ball away at the end and that was massive for us and it was a well-deserved win over the balance of play.

“We found it difficult to break down Gillingham at times because they were very well organised, but I think we took up better positions in the second half and players were receiving the ball higher up the pitch. The players are taking our messages on board and Harrison has been fantastic since I came into the building.

“He took his goal well and deserved his man-of-the-match award. The main emotion at the final whistle was one of relief, but the second half was also very enjoyable and it’s good to be in and around the play-offs.”

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Williams, Anderson, Long (Faulkner 71), Knoyle, Close, Biggins, Maxwell, Molyneux (Woltman 78), Miller, Hurst (Taylor 78). Unused substitutes: Barlow, Seaman, Agard, Bottomley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillingham: Morris, Alexander (Wright 77), Ehmer, Baggott, Law (Lee 77), Green (Adelakun 51), O'Keefe, McKenzie, MacDonald (Jefferies 77), Kashket (Mandron 65), Walker. Unused substitutes: Turner, Gbode.