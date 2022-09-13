Jonny Mitchell is hero and villain as Doncaster Rovers falter at League Two promotion rivals Barrow

Rovers’ margin of defeat on their return to action after a 10-day lay-off,could have been wider but for keeper Jonny Mitchell.

Gary McSheffrey’s side settled quickly on their first league visit to Holker Street since 1972.

And Adam Long should have at least forced a save from Paul Farman when in space at the far post.

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Gradually though Barrow showed why they have made an encouraging start to the new season which saw boss Pete Wild given a new extended contract before kick-off.

Mitchell saved from ex Stockport man Whitfield and defender Sam McClelland but he should have done better with Whitfield’s 37th minute strike which slipped through his gloves.

Barrow, who remain in the top three, poured forward looking for a second goal but Tommy Rowe might have equalised when faced only by goalie Farman a minute before the break.

Mitchell stood strong to beat away a fiercely struck angled shot from Robbie Gotts at the start of the second period while Gotts smashed another attempt over the bar.

Little was seen of Rovers as an attacking force in the second period as Barrow dominated the game.

With Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford looking on, ex Red Devils prospect, Warren, showed a neat finish to make it 2-0 after good link-up between Josh Gordon and ex Halifax forward Billy Waters.

Mitchell kept out substitute Waters and Gordon put another effort wide as Donny failed to trouble Farman at the other end.

Barrow: Farman, Warren, McClelland, Canavan, Kenlock, Neal (White 90), Foley, Gotts, Whitfield, Gordon, Kay (Waters 66); substitutes: Lillis, Rooney, Mayo, Ray

Doncaster: Mitchell, Knoyle, Long, Williams, Rowe, Clayton, Biggins (Taylor 62), Hurst (Woltman 62), Tomlin, Molyneux, (Agard 79) Miller; substitutes: Jones, Maxwell, Seaman, Faulkner.