THE SPIN-OFFS of Jonson Clarke-Harris’ move to Rotherham United might well be apparent already.

The Millers’ marquee signing of their former striker, who has marked himself out to be one of the most prolific forward operators in the lower divisions in his time away, has sent out not only a message out to League One rivals and the club’s supporters, but others too.

Namely further arrivals and quality ones at that.

After the acquisition of Clarke-Harris at the expiration of his contract at Peterborough United, Rotherham boss Steve Evans has backed it up with the additions of defender Joe Rafferty, a title winner with Portsmouth last term and Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, who will leave Peterborough United at the end of his current contract next June and re-join Rotherham United. Picture: Getty.

The club have also completed the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Reece James, who spent a spell at Rotherham under Evans, with the addition of Clarke-Harris in particular serving as a declaration of intent regarding the Millers’ promotion credentials in 2024-25.

Clarke-Harris said: "I am excited about it and hopefully with the club getting my signature, they can attract more great players as well and add to the quality what the squad has got already.

"I had phone calls, but didn’t meet anybody else. The season has only just finished, but as soon as I got the phone call from Steve Evans, I knew where I wanted to be straightaway.

"I just knew that my heart was set in stone to come back to Rotherham.”

For Clarke-Harris himself, signing on the dotted line early also has its fringe benefits.

He continued: “I won’t feel out of place coming back to the New York at all. The good thing is that me and the club have got this done really early and I am not going to feel nervous at all at the training ground or around the building. I am just raring to go.

"I can see the future in Rotherham for myself, it’s the perfect club for me to come back to with the age I am and the manager and a clear vision of what the club wants to do, going forward.

"It’s to get back to the Championship. It was a disappointing (last) year for Rotherham and the fans.