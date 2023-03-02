Matt Taylor has no concerns over Jordan Hugill’s lack of goals, believing the January signing has been an ‘excellent’ addition due to his all-round play.

Hugill was one of the more eye-catching signings Rotherham made in a busy January transfer window, the proven Championship striker signing a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 30-year-old has started six games for the Millers, being substituted in each of the them, and has yet to register a goal in 445 minutes of football.

But Taylor is unconcerned. "He’s been excellent from my point of view and is showing exactly why we signed him, the platform he gives us, to play into, play off, play around,” said Taylor ahead of Saturday’s home game with QPR.

Rotherham's Jordan Hugill takes on Blades John Egan (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Jordan gets whacked more than anyone else in the league.

"We had it a bit with Tom Eaves in the first half of the season which frightened the life out of us, but Jordan is certainly targeted.

"He should have had a couple of penalties, he should have had a goal with one disalowed.

"Players because they know how good he is in the air, how good his hold-up play is, they are contacting him before the ball and going out of line to do that.

Jordan Hugill in action for Rotherham United in the win over Sunderland. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It’s interesting to see how the officials deal with it, but while that’s happening we just want them to stay level-headed in terms of his approach and then it’s down to the rest of the team to get supply to him and the goalscoring opportunities.

"No concerns (about lack of goals) whatsoever, I’m sure Jordan is a strong enough character that it doesn’t play on his mind.

"If we were getting beaten consistently every week, not scoring goals or looking like scoring goals, then possibly. But the way the team have been functioning, the way he’s contributed to the team, to the dressing room, I cannot speak highly enough of him.

"He’s been exactly what I wanted and what we needed, and probably a little bit more. I’ve got no worries whatsoever that the goals will come – as long as he gets the service. Box to box he’s the best in the league but the rest of the team have got to give him the chances to be the best in that 18-yard box as well.