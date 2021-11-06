Joseph Laumann: Barnsley FC missed a 'big step forward' against Hull City

Barnsley caretaker head coach Joseph Laumann has plenty to contemplate after the Reds' poor home defeat to Hull City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After Wednesday night's encouraging victory over Derby County - which ended a 13-match unbeaten run - Barnsley came back down to earth with an almighty thud after being outfought by a Hull side who had failed to score in an away fixture since the opening day of the campaign and who came into the game on the back of a five-match losing sequence.

The Tigers - who remain in the relegation zone alongside Barnsley - fully deserved victory, thanks to goals in each half from George Honeyman and the excellent Keane Lewis-Potter.

Honeyman's strike represented the first time that City had netted in eight away games, with their drought lasting ten and a half hours.

Laumann said: "For sure, it was a big, big disappointment and we missed an opportunity to make a big step forward. I think we had a good first 15 minutes and then after conceding the goal, we lost our rhythm.

"In the second half, we did put pressure on them and went forward more, but we weren't decisive in the final third.

"We are very disappointed."

The 38-year-old, who confirmed that Mads Andersen was named on the bench as he did not want to risk his fitness after an extended spell out, added: "For sure, it is not easy to play three games in a week and we need to manage freshness and energy and see who is available.

"At the end, we looked a little bit tired, but we cannot blame this as Hull also had a midweek game.

"What we need to do is go home, have a couple of days off and refresh and regroup and start moving forward."

Regarding his own position in charge, Laumann - who has led the side for the past two matches following Markus Schopp's exit on Monday - offered no update, while admitting that he understands why fans will want a resolution regarding the decision on a full time successor to Schopp.

He said: "For sure, I understand everything. We did not win today, but like before, I am thankful to be put in charge for this week and thankful for the trust that the club gave me and I had big support this week from everyone - the boys, fans and CEO Khalid (El-Ahmad).