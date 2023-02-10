Joseph Olowu hopes he has put his injury troubles behind him after making his Doncaster Rovers comeback in a midweek win over Tranmere Rovers.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Joseph Olowu of Arsenal U21 in action during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U21 at PTS Academy Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A facial injury has kept the 23-year-old out of action since the start of October but he finally returned to the pitch on Tuesday as he played 31 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Tranmere.

“Honestly speaking it was up there with one of the best feelings,” he said as he reflected on his comeback.

"Being back on the pitch, doing what I love doing and especially being back at home in front of the fans and getting the result as well, it was a nice way to top off my return back.

“God-willing I can kick on, stay fit, push on and just finish strong.”

Olowu revealed he was given the festive period off, allowing him some time to spend with his family before finishing his rehabilitation.

He continued: “The club have been fantastic with me because they gave me time to go back down home and spend time with my family.

"They kindly gave me Christmas and New Year off to spend with my family. It was a nice reset to take before getting back in to prepare for the second half of the season and it helped a lot.

“The job we’re in, you’re not fortunate to get many Christmases off. Of course, you go along with the game schedule and you take it as it comes.”

Rovers’ win over Tranmere moved them to within two points of the play-offs. A trip to Swindon Town, who are only outside the top seven on goal difference, awaits this afternoon.

He added: “When you look at the league table and where we’re placed with the teams around us, we’re very much in touching distance.

