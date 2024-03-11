The Liverpool youth product has started 34 of 36 league matches this season but a booking in Saturday's surprise 5-1 defeat at home to Lincoln City, his 10th of the campaign, means he will miss Tuesday's match at Brunton park and Saturday's visit of Cheltenham Town.

Benson has been missing since November – itself only his sixth start of an injury-hit campaign – but got some vital minutes for the under-21s against Wigan Athletic on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temptation to throw him straight back into the fray is obvious, but Collins struck a cautious tone.

CAUTION: Barnsley coach Neill Collins is wary of pushing Josh Benson too hard, too soon

"He's got to come into contention but you've also got to recognise that 65 minutes in three or four months, it's just a sign of where we're at that he comes into contention but he's going to need more football to be ready to impact the team," warned Collins.

"Herbie's been a mainstay but it's an opportunity for someone to stake their claim.

"We'll need to look at that and make a decision tomorrow night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The size of Saturday's defeat for a team whose steadiness has been a real hallmark of their season.

Only once, in August, have the Reds lost back-to-back matches under Collins, and he is pleased of a quick opportunity to set things straight.

"We can't put it down to a bad day at the office," he said.

"That's the great thing about this league, you're out again tomorrow. There's 46 games and no hiding place. It's about being more than just a good side, it's about being resilient and having strength in depth. I'm really looking forward to tomorrow."

Collins reported no fresh injury concerns from the weekend, but was unable to provide an update on the fitness of central defender Donovan Pines, who missed Saturday's game after picking up a knock in the midweek draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad