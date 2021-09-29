Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson, pictured in the Carabao Cup tie at Bolton. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Markus Schopp, without a victory in seven Championship matches, entertain Nottingham Forest at Oakwell on Wednesday night, the first in a key home double-header before the next international break.

The Reds require at least one win to lift morale heading into the fortnight-long hiatus. Conversely, a failure to take three points against Forest or Millwall would damage spirits further heading into October and potentially raise questions about the aptitude of Schopp, whose side have won just once in their opening league fixtures.

Benson, who made his Reds return from a bout of Covid in Saturday's loss at Blackpool, when the Reds produced a tepid performance in front of 3,000 under-whelmed away supporters, said: "The whole season can change and our momentum can swing after one win and we build confidence. One win can be really good for morale and we can really start cracking on.

"We know that the Blackpool performance and a few others have not been good enough. We need to crack on with the season, create more chances and score more goals.

"It is very early in the season and we believe we have the quality in the squad to fly right up that table with a few good results."

On his own disputed start to the season, Benson, who joined the club from Burnley in the summer, added: "I was gutted to miss those three games with Covid.

"It (Covid effects) varies with different people. I think I have recovered quite well; I struggled for a couple of days when I was ill with it and then when I came back in the first few days, I was blowing hard and just tring to get the cobwebs off and in that first game, I found it quite intense.

"But I have recovered well and feel good.