All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Josh Kayode - signed by Carlisle United on loan from Rotherham United - was the subject of interest from Stevenage, reveals boss

PAUL SIMPSON has revealed that Carlisle United loanee Josh Kayode - who joined the club on deadline day from Rotherham United - beat off competition from League One high-fliers Stevenage to land the striker.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST

The 23-year-old was the subject of interest from several third-tier sides ahead of the window closure.

Barnsley had monitored the player for some time and had spoken with the Millers, while Blackpool were another who were keen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Carlisle convinced him to head to Cumbria, where he had a previous loan spell - but only after Kayode signed a contract extension with Rotherham.

Most Popular
Josh Kayode, who has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan from Championship outfit Rotherham United. Picture: PA.Josh Kayode, who has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan from Championship outfit Rotherham United. Picture: PA.
Josh Kayode, who has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan from Championship outfit Rotherham United. Picture: PA.

Speaking to the News and Star newspaper, Cumbrians boss Simpson, whose side face Stevenage this weekend, said: "You can see why Stevenage wanted to bring him into the club as well.

"He’s their type of player, because he backs in and makes it difficult for defenders to head.

"I think there’s still a lot more to come from him, he’s still finding his feet and fitness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The challenge for us is to make sure we keep him fit, get him even fitter and I’m sure we’ll see even more from him if we do that."

Kayode has seen his development with the Millers badly affected by several injuries.

After suffering a pre-season hamstring tear in the summer of 2022, Kayode joined MK Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

He injured his knee during his time in Buckinghamshire and then had surgery on a damaged quad that ended his season.

Kayode has had previous loans at Carlisle, Chesterfield and Gateshead.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 38 first-team appearances for the Millers and found the net three times.

Related topics:CumbriaLeague OneMillers