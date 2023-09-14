PAUL SIMPSON has revealed that Carlisle United loanee Josh Kayode - who joined the club on deadline day from Rotherham United - beat off competition from League One high-fliers Stevenage to land the striker.

The 23-year-old was the subject of interest from several third-tier sides ahead of the window closure.

Barnsley had monitored the player for some time and had spoken with the Millers, while Blackpool were another who were keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Carlisle convinced him to head to Cumbria, where he had a previous loan spell - but only after Kayode signed a contract extension with Rotherham.

Josh Kayode, who has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan from Championship outfit Rotherham United. Picture: PA.

Speaking to the News and Star newspaper, Cumbrians boss Simpson, whose side face Stevenage this weekend, said: "You can see why Stevenage wanted to bring him into the club as well.

"He’s their type of player, because he backs in and makes it difficult for defenders to head.

"I think there’s still a lot more to come from him, he’s still finding his feet and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The challenge for us is to make sure we keep him fit, get him even fitter and I’m sure we’ll see even more from him if we do that."

Kayode has seen his development with the Millers badly affected by several injuries.

After suffering a pre-season hamstring tear in the summer of 2022, Kayode joined MK Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

He injured his knee during his time in Buckinghamshire and then had surgery on a damaged quad that ended his season.

Kayode has had previous loans at Carlisle, Chesterfield and Gateshead.