Josh Kayode - signed by Carlisle United on loan from Rotherham United - was the subject of interest from Stevenage, reveals boss
The 23-year-old was the subject of interest from several third-tier sides ahead of the window closure.
Barnsley had monitored the player for some time and had spoken with the Millers, while Blackpool were another who were keen.
But Carlisle convinced him to head to Cumbria, where he had a previous loan spell - but only after Kayode signed a contract extension with Rotherham.
Speaking to the News and Star newspaper, Cumbrians boss Simpson, whose side face Stevenage this weekend, said: "You can see why Stevenage wanted to bring him into the club as well.
"He’s their type of player, because he backs in and makes it difficult for defenders to head.
"I think there’s still a lot more to come from him, he’s still finding his feet and fitness.
"The challenge for us is to make sure we keep him fit, get him even fitter and I’m sure we’ll see even more from him if we do that."
Kayode has seen his development with the Millers badly affected by several injuries.
After suffering a pre-season hamstring tear in the summer of 2022, Kayode joined MK Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.
He injured his knee during his time in Buckinghamshire and then had surgery on a damaged quad that ended his season.
Kayode has had previous loans at Carlisle, Chesterfield and Gateshead.
The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 38 first-team appearances for the Millers and found the net three times.