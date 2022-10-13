The loanee struck twice in the 4-2 victory at one of his old clubs and with a slot in the number ten role up for grabs following Luke Thomas's unfortunate injury, Martin did his cause no harm at all.

Martin is yet to start a league game for the Reds following his late summer switch from Norwich City.

Assistant head coach Martin Paterson said: "It was a good performance and much needed minutes. All you can ask for with senior players in those sorts of games is applying themselves properly and we believe that he did.

"I talk about body of work, but he's gone and put goals and an assist to his game. It's the foundation of what you should do as a footballer. Try your best and see where it takes you in terms of your performances."

Despite Martin's impressive midweek performance, the name of most Barnsley supporters' lips was that of teenager Fabio Jalo, 16, netted his first two senior goals as the visitors raced into a 4-0 interval lead.

The victory helped Barnsley progress to the knock-out stages in style as the club’s youngest starting line-up on record, with an average age of 21.5, secured the biggest half-time lead away from home since 1950 at QPR.

Barnsley's Josh Martin (right) and Newcastle's Jay Turner-Cook challenge for the ball in the recent EFL Trophy game. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

In the process, the win is bound to increase from supporters to involve Jalo at first team level in league matches.

As for whether they will have to manage expectations regarding Jalo, Paterson remains confident that the youngster will not be getting ahead of himself, with his attitude and demeanour as well as his obvious talent having impressed coaching staff.

Paterson said: "I don't think it will be an issue with the way Michael runs the football club and the way it is.

"We are humble and so is the young boy. He is an excellent young boy and we have not had any issues with him in terms of his attitude. I don't see it being an issue at all and I am sure he will be hungry and working hard for his next opportunity when we decide as a staff.

Barnsley's Fabio Jalo and Newcastle rival Matty Bonswell in a foot-race at Oakwell. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"Sixteen years young...He is very, very exciting and I think everybody saw his qualities in moments. But I have actually worked in development myself and it is important to keep a balance.

"Yes, (it's) acknowledging the boy has got talent, but with the realisation of how far he has got to go and how hard he has to work on his game and that hunger index needs to stay very high.

