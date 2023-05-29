DARREN MOORE said that Sheffield Wednesday matchwinner Josh Windass's dramatic strike with the last action of the game in extra time was the 'stuff that dreams are made of' as the Owls striker emulated his father's similarly memorable play-off exploits for Hull City 15 years earlier.

With dad Dean, who was present at Wembley and among Wednesday's 44,000 contingent, watching proudly on, Windass netted with a fine header in the third minute of added-on time in extra time as the Hillsborough outfit booked a Championship return in the most stunning fashion possible and broke Barnsley hearts in the League One showpiece.

The final whistle blew moments later, with his father, who netted a brilliant volley for hometown club Hull in the Championship showpiece against Bristol City, celebrating with his son on the pitch after the game.

It was a brutal ending for Barnsley, who saw midfielder Adam Phillips controversially dismissed in the 49th minute following a high challenge on Lee Gregory.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate with the trophy and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship following victory in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023.

Minutes earlier, the Owls forward was fortunate not to concede a penalty when Liam Kitching went down following his clumsy challenge.

On Windass's magical intervention, Moore said: "He had that real belief and I am sure him and his dad will have a few words as both can say they have scored the winning goal at Wembley. I am pleased for Josh.

"We have missed for large parts of the season and so to get him back at this stage and for him to have that instinct to get in the right place to score the goal and get the right contact on it was something special.

"He will get the accolades for the goal. But it was a joint effort by everyone.

"For Josh to get on the end of it, it's the stuff that dreams are made of. It finished a really titanic game which was ebbing and flowing.

"You couldn't write it. It's about the character of the players.

"When we got to last summer, we knew we needed players who can handle the occasion. I would personally like to thank those players. And our crowd drove us. I have a memory which I will never forget."

While Moore was left to savour Wembley glory, there was anguish for his opposite number Michael Duff.

After regularly voicing his frustration at his Reds side suffering at the hands of officials all season, those frustrations were compounded by two huge calls going against the Oakwell outfit.

Duff commented: "I have not seen any incidents back, but I have enough messages on my phone to tell me that in other people’s opinion, they were the wrong decisions.

"I spoke to Jobi (McAnuff) and Clinton Morrison and they both said it was penalty and it wasn’t a red card. That adds to the frustration.

"I thought it was a booking. It was a mistimed tackle (from Philips), but I don’t think there is any malice in it. I don’t think there is intent to hurt the player. It’s disappointing.

"We have not had a penalty (in a 'live' game) all season and to not get a penalty that we believe is a penalty in the biggest game of all is a real bugbear. You would have thought it would be eradicated by VAR.

"It’s a cruel game, frustration is the overriding emotion again. The players gave us absolutely everything which is all you can ask. Walking into an arena like this, there will obviously be regrets but one of them are their’s. They did everything they could.

"There is no guarantee we would have won the penalty shoot-out, but that would have been a fairer way to lose if there is one. There are lots of tears. They are a young group and sometimes in football, you have to learn the hard way.

"You have to give Wednesday credit. It’s not all about the referee and poor old us. Over the season, they probably deserved to go up. They were the third best team in the league. Darren has done a brilliant job, 96 points. But I don’t think they were the best team.”

In the fourth play-off final between Yorkshire clubs, it proved another low-scoring affair, with Windass's goal being just the third in the quartet of games.

Glory belonged to the Hillsborough outfit and after a memorable play-off semi-final against Peterborough United, there was a marvellous encore from their perspective, with Windass's moment also helping to make up for the pain they experienced at the hands of Sunderland at the end of last season.

Moore continued: "It was a special, delightful moment for everybody. It means so much to help this club back into the Championship. I am really pleased for everyone to share in it. It was a joint effort and just goes to show what happens when a club comes together. It was a long journey, but a journey worth its while.

"Now, the work starts now. We have seen the huge amount of work that has gone on in the last few seasons and now it's about moving forward and not sitting back.

"We have known as a club about bad practice on and off the pitch and what good practice looks like going forward. We have to learn what has happened over the past few seasons and hard work has been done by everybody. Now it is about pushing on.

"I have leaned on my faith and kept focused."