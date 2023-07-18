The 27-year-old ascended the youth ranks at Elland Road before establishing himself in the first-team. However, it was the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds boss in 2018 that proved to be the catalyst for his development into an international star.

He helped Leeds clinch promotion to the Premier League and was pivotal for England in their run to the final of Euro 2020 before sealing a move to Manchester City. A new documentary, produced by Amazon Prime Video, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the midfielder’s fascinating journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titled ‘Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City’, the documentary will be available for Prime Video subscribers to watch in all territories from July 19. Speaking about the documentary, Phillips said: “I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and on the pitch, to show that at the end of the day I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life.

Phillips is now a Premier League winner. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images