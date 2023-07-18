All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Kalvin Phillips documentary: How to watch Amazon Prime Video documentary charting rise from Leeds United academy to Manchester City

A new documentary charting the meteoric rise of Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is set to air.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

The 27-year-old ascended the youth ranks at Elland Road before establishing himself in the first-team. However, it was the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds boss in 2018 that proved to be the catalyst for his development into an international star.

He helped Leeds clinch promotion to the Premier League and was pivotal for England in their run to the final of Euro 2020 before sealing a move to Manchester City. A new documentary, produced by Amazon Prime Video, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the midfielder’s fascinating journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Titled ‘Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City’, the documentary will be available for Prime Video subscribers to watch in all territories from July 19. Speaking about the documentary, Phillips said: “I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and on the pitch, to show that at the end of the day I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life.

Most Popular
Phillips is now a Premier League winner. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesPhillips is now a Premier League winner. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Phillips is now a Premier League winner. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“My main objective was to inspire people of all ages that anything you put your mind to and hard work is possible but also to be humble and enjoy every moment of whatever career path you take.”

Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsMarcelo BielsaManchester CityElland RoadAmazon Prime VideoEngland