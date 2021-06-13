Kalvin Phillips excels as England start Euro 2020 with 1-0 win over Croatia

MATCH-WINNER: Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal

The winger scored the only goal of the game against Croatia, set up by some excellent work from Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

England had started the game brilliantly, with Phillips to the fore. They hit the post through Phil Foden in the first five minutes and Phillips had a shot saved, but Croatia were able to hold on.

The last World Cup runners-up were having their strongest spell of the game when a ball down the line after 57 minutes found Phillips, who came inside and brilliantly found Sterling.

From there England, who lost a 1-0 lead to Croatia in the 2018 semi-final, held on for a massive win.

Inspirational Phillips

Kalvin Phillips will not have been universally welcomed and, playing in front of Declan Rice, the midfielder was asked to do a different job to that he plays for Leeds United, though it was how Gareth Southgate has tended to use him this season.

It was Phillips, though, who set the tone for England early on with his composure, tenacity and quality. He gave the Three Lions's 4-2-3-1 much-needed balance and there will surely be few complaining when he almost certainly keeps his place at home to Scotland on Friday.

England shine without stars

England achieved their win with Harry Maguire injured, Jordan Henderson not risked, Harry Kane quietened and substituted, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham only used from the bench and Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho not called on.

This is a squad with serious squad depth. If managed well they should have a very good chance of winning and in the opening game they were very well managed.

Gareth Southgate:

"It feels great to have been able to send the fans home happy.

"In terms of the game I was really pleased with the way we settled so quickly. There were some young players, inexperienced players. There was every reason to look nervous at the start but they looked composed. Although it was always going to be a game of few clear chances.

"We watched him a lot the season before last. We were going to bring him in ahead of the Euros a year ago. He's now had a year of Premier League football and we knew the athleticism was good.

"Mason (Mount), Declan (Rice) and Kalvin (Phillips) did a lot of the job for the defence to limit the opportunities.

"Kalvin is a fabulous boy to work with, so unassuming.

"Two passes in the first half before the goal were top level."

Raheem Sterling:

"I don't know if there's pressure in front of your home crowd, it's an extra boost. You've got people behind you, supporting you, it's a great feeling.

"It's great to break that duck but I wasn't really taking into account I hadn't scored in a major tournament before. I'm hungry for goals but I know the true value of a team.

"It's great to get off to a win. We dug deep and got the result we deserved."

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stone, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Foden (Rashford 71), Mount, Sterling (Calvert-Lewin 90); Kane (Bellingham 82).

Unused substitutes: Shaw, Grealish, J Henderson, Rashford, D Henderson, Coady, Calvert-Lewin, White, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Croatia (4-3-3): ​Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic (Vlasica 70), Kovacic (Pasalic 85); Kramaric (Brekalo 70), Rebic (Petkovic 78), Perisic.

Unused substitutes: L Kalinic Budimir, Skoric, Badelj, Petkovic, Juranovic, Sluga, Bradaric, Ivanusec.

Referee: Daniele Orsato