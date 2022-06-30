Brentford have lodged an official offer to sing the England under-21 international and are leading the race to sign the Hull-born player.

West Ham, Southampton, Tottenham and newly-promoted Bournemouth have also expressed their interest in the 21-year-old, with Hull chairman Acun Ilicali wanting the 21-year-old to stay and spearhead a promotion charge with his hometown club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Kesler said: "There is a firm offer, but we're not doing anything yet. It's not enough. He's such a good guy and we did what we had to do for him.

Hull's Keane Lewis-Potter.

"With Keano, the most important thing is that he is from here, and he has one more final step to achieve in Hull. If he believes in that no problems, if he doesn't believe in that then no problems and if the offer is right we will consider it. I'm not saying we're considering selling him. The market is open, we'd like to hear, we'd like to talk and that doesn't mean we're going to decide.

"I'd really like him to stay one more year and take us to the play-offs, if not the promotion dream that we have. Brentford is one of them."

Speaking earlier this close season, Ilicali insisted that he would turn down a £30m offer for the in-demand winger.

On Lewis-Potter, who the club are speaking to regarding a longer-term contract alongside highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves, Ilicali said: “Keane is like God’s gift to us.

“He has extreme potential. Of course, we have had big offers for him.

“But if I put myself to Keane’s position, it will be much much better to spend it at a team playing all the games and showing his talent more with a team which is his hometown. He is one of us and has a special feeling for this club more than most of the players.

“He is an incredible talent and I think he is going to be one of the biggest stars in the future.

“If I had any percentage of interest in making any money, there cannot be any better deal than that. You buy a football club and you sell the left winger and have enough money to make all the transfers. But I reject all this.

“Even if they offered £30million, this year I will not sell him. His presence is much more important than anything for this club.

“We are going to bring in transfers and good players. But this guy has scored so many goals and created so many chances for a team which is not in the highest level in the table.