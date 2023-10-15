Emmanuel Osadebe says Bradford City's players are all behind caretaker manager Kevin McDonald after scoring the goal which pushed him a step closer to being offered the job full-time.

The Bantams are taking their time to choose a replacement for Mark Hughes and no wonder with McDonald winning his first three matches in temporary charge.

Osadebe scored the winner in the last two either side of a red card in the Football League Trophy game at Grimsby Town. It has been an eventful week for the forward, whose Bradford career is yet to properly get going because of injuries.

Since signing in the summer of 2022, Osadebe has started just two league games but his calm finish from the bench at Wimbledon made a good case for a third.

It also pushed the claims of McDonald, who took the job saying he wanted to focus his energy on his playing career in the short-term but is now dodging the question.

If it was a popularity contest amongst the players, the midfielder would get the job tomorrow.

"Kev's young, he has a lot of ideas and as a team we're doing what he's asking, pressing high, creating chances, being exciting, dominating possession – that's something we've done and the results have shown," said Osadebe.

"He's an honest guy, he demands standards are high and everyone's bought into it. We all have our ideals and they come together with us.

WINNING CONTRIBUTIONS: Bradford player Emmanuel Osadebe scored the decisive goal for Bradford City for the second time in a week

"I don't know what happens up there (in the boardroom) but everyone's behind him 100 per cent. Whether he gets it or not we know what's demanded of us. We'd love to see him get it.

"We have an identity and we know exactly what we're doing – high press, win the ball, create chances and score goals.

"The team, from the staff to the players, everyone's in it together. It's a demanding group, standards are high and there's a lot of competition so when you're given the opportunity you've got to deliver.

"Now we know what the league asks of us, we don't feel there are teams better than us, which is the right mentality."

The Bantams were yet to have a shot on target until Osadbe raced onto an Andy Cook flick-on, held off his man and calmly scored the only goal of Saturday's game.

Asked what instructions he had been given when he was introduced four minutes earlier, Osadebe replied: "Bring energy because we were a bit flat in the first half for whatever reason.

"In the second half the boys dug in from the start. Before I came on the energy levels were raised and the pressing was much better, we were more together as a team.

"He (McDonald) knows I prefer playing in the middle but I've got a job to do when he brings me on out wide. I've got to read the game, adapt and help the team.

"We work on different ideas, we don't just have one way of playing when things don't go well. That's something he's brought."

Osadebe learnt before the game Bradford's appeal against his midweek red card had failed but the three-match suspension only applies to the Football League Trophy.