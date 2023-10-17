Kevin McDonald says Harry Lewis' performances pass the character test after recent mistakes

Bradford City caretaker manager Kevin McDonald says Harry Lewis' performances under him are testament to the young goalkeeper's character.

The 25-year-old has made a few costly errors for the Bantams this season – as all goalkeepers do from time to time. But his performance at Wimbledon was probably the difference between Bradford winning or not.

"Harry was brilliant last season from what I can gather," said McDonald, who joined the club as a player in the summer. "He's had a couple of mistakes this season but that’s probably testament to him as a person and as a player that he can bounce back and make good saves. He made one last week and again today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A good goalkeeper, good strikers these things can go a long way."

MATURITY: Harry Lewis of Bradford City

A couple of Lewis' saves came taking the bolder but better option of coming off his line, a good sign too.

"We've spoken to him about starting positions and stuff like that and I thought he was spot on on Saturday, as he was the previous weekend.

"That only gives defence and midfield a domino effect all moving forward. He's good, the big man."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of the things McDonald can work on in his first proper training-ground time since taking the job temporarily.

The midfielder was appointed on a Wednesday night ahead of a Saturday game, then a Tuesday match he played in, followed by another Saturday game, but the visit of Wrexham is a full seven days after the 1-0 win at Wimbledon.

“It was a hectic week and I’m delighted we finished it off with a win," said McDonald, who won all three of his matches in charge.

“It’s a time to work on certain elements and little things we weren’t happy on Saturday or in the previous games.