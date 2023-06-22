All Sections
Kevin Nagle completes takeover of Championship club Huddersfield Town following clearance from Financial Conduct Authority

US BUSINESSMAN Kevin Nagle has officially completed his purchase of a 100 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town after his takeover was ratified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 20:30 BST

It comes after receiving earlier approval from the English Football League (EFL), with the green light from the FCA having represented the final hurdle to clear.

Nagle will address the media at a press conference next week.

Nagle, who is also CEO and owner of Sacramento Republic Football Club, said: "I am extremely humbled and excited to be the new steward of Huddersfield Town.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty.John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty.
John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty.

"I would like to thank Dean Hoyle, Dave Baldwin, the EFL, and FCA for all their help and attention to detail over the past few months.

"A special thanks to the wonderful Town supporters who have also been so supportive and patient. I know how deeply they care for this club, and I do not intend to let them down. Now let’s get to work."

Outgoing owner Dean Hoyle added: "Firstly, I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Kevin as the football club’s new custodian. Secondly, I’m so relieved that Kevin is the custodian of a Championship club.

"It bodes well that Kevin was prepared to take the reins regardless of divisional status, but to pass the baton as a Championship club gives the new regime solid foundations on which to build.

"From a personal point of view this ends my tenure after 14 years. It has been a privilege to be chairman. What a ride! From a mid-table League One team to reaching the Premier League, with many highs and lows in between.

"A special mention and a big thank you to those many fans who have made me and my family welcome over the years and, more importantly, have been supportive when times have been tough, none-more so than the last 18 months after I had to step back in and provide serious financial support to the club."

