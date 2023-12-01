Kevin Nagle on the future of Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore
Moore has endured a testing start to his time in West Yorkshire, not helped by a crippling injury count, with Town's hierarchy having also been busy making plans ahead of January's transfer window.
But despite an under-whelming run of results – with the club having been hovering just above the relegation positions - Nagle insists that Moore's position is secure and has stressed that making a second managerial change of the season is not 'even a consideration.'
Town and Moore have dug deep in recent times, with several battling performances culminating in Wednesday's much-needed and deserved victory at Sunderland.
It was Moore's first away win since taking over from Neil Warnock in September and just his second league success in 11 matches at the Terriers helm.
Asked in an interview on Radio Leeds as to whether another managerial change come potentially be something in the offing regarding Moore - who signed a three-year contract when he took charge - Nagle said: "That is not even a consideration.
"I understand that in the UK line of business that when somebody asks that question and they answer that question quickly, it might be the beginning of the end, that is not the case here.
"I believe in Darren and you are seeing the very beginning, I think, of something that is really great.
"It's going to take a little bit of time and we have to give him some of those building blocks in order to be successful.
"I am just as accountable as he is. Jake Edwards (chief executive officer) is just as accountable as he is and Mark (Cartwright - sporting director) and the whole of the recruitment team.
"So we are all in this together and working on behalf and for the fans of Huddersfield."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.