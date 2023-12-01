HUDDERSFIELD TOWN owner Kevin Nagle has thrown his full weight of support behind Darren Moore - and believes that the club are seeing the beginnings of something 'really great' under the Terriers manager.

Moore has endured a testing start to his time in West Yorkshire, not helped by a crippling injury count, with Town's hierarchy having also been busy making plans ahead of January's transfer window.

But despite an under-whelming run of results – with the club having been hovering just above the relegation positions - Nagle insists that Moore's position is secure and has stressed that making a second managerial change of the season is not 'even a consideration.'

Town and Moore have dug deep in recent times, with several battling performances culminating in Wednesday's much-needed and deserved victory at Sunderland.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle.

It was Moore's first away win since taking over from Neil Warnock in September and just his second league success in 11 matches at the Terriers helm.

Asked in an interview on Radio Leeds as to whether another managerial change come potentially be something in the offing regarding Moore - who signed a three-year contract when he took charge - Nagle said: "That is not even a consideration.

"I understand that in the UK line of business that when somebody asks that question and they answer that question quickly, it might be the beginning of the end, that is not the case here.

"I believe in Darren and you are seeing the very beginning, I think, of something that is really great.

"It's going to take a little bit of time and we have to give him some of those building blocks in order to be successful.

"I am just as accountable as he is. Jake Edwards (chief executive officer) is just as accountable as he is and Mark (Cartwright - sporting director) and the whole of the recruitment team.