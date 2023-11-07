All Sections
Key Barnsley FC midfielder to miss Carlisle United game while Cumbrians plan Oakwell tribute to former coach and Reds player

KEY Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles will miss the Reds’ League One home fixture against Carlisle United on Saturday week after being called up by Hungary for their forthcoming international fixtures.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Styles has been named in the Magyars squad for their European Championship qualification games against Bulgaria and Montenegro.

Hungary need just a point to secure their place in next summer’s finals in Germany.

They kick off with a game against the Bulgarians in Sofia on Thursday, November 16 before entertaining Montenegro three days later in Budapest.

Barnsley's Callum Styles is challenged by Peterborough United rival Romoney Crichlow in the League One fixture at Oakwell in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Barnsley's Callum Styles is challenged by Peterborough United rival Romoney Crichlow in the League One fixture at Oakwell in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Bury-born Styles, who qualifies to play for Hungary through his grandparents, made his international debut against Serbia in March 2022.

He has been capped 16 times by Hungary.

Meanwhile, Barnsley and Carlisle supporters are being invited to take part in a minute’s applause in the league fixture on Saturday, November 18 in memory of former Reds player and Cumbrians youth coach David Wilkes.

Barnsley-born Wilkes, who died in June at the age of 59, started his career with his hometown club and later became a hugely respected and long-serving coach at Brunton Park.

The 59th minute of the game has been suggested as a tribute to Wilkes.

