Key Manchester United midfielder BANNED for both meetings against Leeds United after grabbing opponent by the throat

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute as the two teams clashed after Jeffrey Schlupp barged over Antony.
Casemiro grabbed Will Hughes by the throat during the coming together, with referee Marriner dishing out a straight red card to the Brazil midfielder after being advised by the VAR to check the pitchside monitor.
The Brazilian has proven a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side this term with the Red Devils now set to be without two key midfielders against Leeds after Christian Eriksen was ruled out by injury until the end of the April at the end of last month.
The sending off resulted in a nervy finish for Man United after they had enjoyed a dream start, taking the lead in the seventh minute.
Referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot after the VAR advised him to review a Hughes handball from a Marcus Rashford cross, with Bruno Fernandes coolly slotting home the penalty.
The home side went 2-0 up in 62nd minute as Ten Hag took off Wout Weghorst and put Rashford as centre-forward before the England international turned home Luke Shaw’s driven cross.
Schlupp reduced the scoreline to 2-1 with 14 minutes remaining but despite late pressure from the visitors, the hosts held on.